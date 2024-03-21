TOKYO, March 21 — Japan Airlines said Thursday that it is buying 32 new aircraft from Airbus and 10 from Boeing in orders likely worth billions of dollars.

The firm said it would “introduce a total of 21 Airbus A350-900 aircraft from Airbus, along with 11 A321neo aircraft, and 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft from The Boeing Company, as part of its fleet renewal plan”.

Contacted by AFP, a spokesperson declined to comment on the financial details of the orders.

“These new aircraft introductions aim to enhance and expand the capacity of JAL’s international operations, with a primary focus on regions such as North America, Asia, and India where future growth is expected,” it said in a statement.

“JAL Group remains committed to steadily advancing the introduction of fuel-efficient aircraft as part of its efforts to achieve its CO2 emissions reduction targets,” it said.

The goals include a 10-percent reduction in total emissions compared to 2019 by fiscal year 2030, and near-zero emissions by fiscal year 2050, it added. — AFP