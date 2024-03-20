KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM25.97 billion from RM27.59 billion this morning while liquidity in Islamic funds rose slightly to RM17.66 billion from RM17.65 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

BNM revised the Murabahah overnight tender from RM17.60 billion to RM17.70 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM26 billion conventional money market tender and a RM17.70 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.01 per cent as of March 19. — Bernama

