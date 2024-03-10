KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Infrastructure development holds the key to unlocking vast opportunities for Bumiputera businesses and entrepreneurs, particularly in tourism, agriculture and employment, while underscoring the profound impact on the nation’s economy and emphasising its potential to enable Bumiputera communities.

Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) associate professor and Malaysia Institute of Transport (MiTRANS) director Wan Mazlina Wan Mohamed said that the transportation and logistics sectors exert both direct and indirect influence on the nation’s economy.

“For example, the Pan Borneo Highway will facilitate better connectivity with remote areas in Sabah and Sarawak and eventually with the future Indonesian capital, Nusantara.

Advertisement

“This highway aims to enhance connectivity, particularly with remote areas in Sabah and Sarawak. Improved transportation infrastructure in these regions can lead to various economic opportunities, including easier access to markets, increased trade, and tourism development,” she told Bernama.

Additionally, Wan Mazlina noted the potential for the Pan Borneo Highway to connect with Nusantara, which could further boost economic ties between Malaysia and Indonesia.

She said this when commenting on the recently ended Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024, which outlined over 80 resolutions as part of the Bumiputera empowerment agenda in the digital age.

Advertisement

In parallel, the associate professor said that the evolution of transport infrastructure acts as a conduit to unveiling the rich cultural tapestry of remote Bumiputera regions, fostering tourism and cultural exchange.

“Infrastructure enhancements, particularly in the tourism sector, catalyse a myriad of opportunities, from hospitality ventures to local craftsmanship, igniting a vibrant ecosystem of economic activities.

“The upgrading of facilities at strategic locations such as airports and along the highways serves as a testament to this transformation, significantly amplifying tourist influx.

“These projects not only stimulate the local economy but also provide a platform for Bumiputera businesses and artisans to showcase their heritage, crafts, and narratives on a national stage. This process weaves the essence of Bumiputera culture into the fabric of state, and even international, tourism,” she said.

Creating benefits for Bumiputera farmers

Wan Mazlina said the transformative power of infrastructure development extends significantly into the agricultural sector, creating a cascade of benefits for Bumiputera farmers residing in rural precincts.

“Enhanced connectivity not only bridges the gap between remote farms and bustling markets but also mitigates the challenges of produce spoilage, a pivotal step towards bolstering the agricultural value chain.

“This newfound access to broader markets elevates profit margins, empowering farmers, particularly in the Sabah and Sarawak region, where vast land mass underscores the importance of improving transportation to transcend local boundaries and connect with regional, and even global, supply chains.

“Such developments not only augment the agricultural sector’s efficiency but also elevate the standard of living for the Bumiputera communities involved, ensuring their sustained economic growth and prosperity,” she said.

Wan Mazlina pointed out, for example, that Lojing in Kelantan is primarily focused on agricultural pursuits and is recognised as the second-largest vegetable producer in Malaysia after Cameron Highlands.

“Improved connectivity through infrastructure projects like the new East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and East Coast Expressway (LPT) is expected to enhance food security along the East Coast region of Malaysia,” she added.

Generating employment opportunities

Wan Mazlina said that investing in the construction of new roads, highways, railways as well as in public transit systems, and high-speed rail, along with improving causeway links and ferry services, and expanding airports, will also generate employment opportunities for Bumiputeras.

“Their roles include roles as professionals and entrepreneurs in consultancy, auditing, engineering, technical services, new technology firms, legal services, machinery supply, and more,” she said.

On the other hand, the associate professor said that the transition towards sustainable transport, including the adoption of electric, autonomous, and hydrogen-powered vehicles, presents avenues for Bumiputera entrepreneurs to engage as technical consultants, sales agents, and training providers in those areas.

“This transition also necessitates upskilling the workforce, providing opportunities for experienced Bumiputeras to establish training institutions and facilitate technology transfer,” she said.

Furthermore, she said that the development of transport infrastructure such as roads, highways, terminals, and stations would spur the growth of new townships and business districts, offering opportunities for Bumiputera entrepreneurs to establish various services and business outlets.

“For example, upgrading remote airports in Sabah and Sarawak to facilitate the showcasing of indigenous products and services, such as exotic fruits, flowers, handicrafts, and tourist guide services, can boost local economies and promote cultural diversity.

“This will create business opportunities for indigenous locals to market their products and services, especially for the Bumiputeras in East Malaysia,” she added.

KEB 2024, organised by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development through Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), was held to set new directions, policies, and approaches for strengthening the Bumiputera empowerment agenda.

This year, the KEB focused on 10 clusters covering 10 sectors, namely Education Reform and Human Capital; Institutions of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Main Career Choice); Strengthening of Halal Industry; and Rural Development and Empowerment of Orang Asli Communities.

Other clusters are Wealth Creation and Corporate Dominance; Competitiveness of Bumiputera Enterprises; Mastery of New Technologies; Felda and Federal Territory Land; Socioeconomy of Sabah Bumiputera and Socioeconomy of Sarawak Bumiputera. — Bernama