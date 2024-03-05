NEW YORK, March 5 — Wall Street stocks closed lower yesterday, backing away from record highs, while US Treasury yields ticked higher as investors looked ahead to key jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony later in the week.

Bitcoin was being closely watched as the cryptocurrency inched closer to its first record high since November 2021.

After European stocks backed off from record highs, the major US equity indexes followed suit, failing to eke out further gains following Friday’s record-setting rally.

Advertisement

All three US indexes struggled for gains through much of the range-bound session, but lost momentum in the final hour.

The S&P 500 closed modestly lower, while the Nasdaq and the Dow registered more pronounced declines.

Market participants appeared to be showing caution ahead of Powell’s two-day congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, the European Central Bank’s policy decision and the Labour Department’s crucial February jobs report to be released early on Friday.

Advertisement

“Nothing is really happening (Monday) and that’s why the stock market is undulating within small boundaries,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York. “The market is waiting for Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress, it’s waiting for employment data on Friday and wondering whether we are going to get any kind of meaningful digestion of recent gains.”

Powell’s testimony and the jobs data will be scrutinized for any clarification on the timing and extent of the Fed’s expected cuts to its key policy interest rate this year.

On average, analysts believe the US economy added 200,000 jobs in February, and the unemployment rate held firm at 3.7 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.55 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 38,989.83, the S&P 500 lost 6.13 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 5,130.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.43 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 16,207.51.

European shares settled just south of all-time highs as investors digested recent gains and looked ahead to the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.03 per cent, and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.01 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.51 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.57 per cent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.50 per cent.

Bitcoin rose to a more than two-year peak. The cryptocurrency was last up 8.1 per cent at US$67,655 (RM319,568), approaching an intraday record reached in November 2021.

“Bitcoin is a very high-volatility, speculative, momentum-related play and it always has been,” Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors in New York. “The one thing it’s good for from an analyst’s perspective is it’s an indicator of risk sentiment and investors’ willingness to take on risk.”

The dollar was essentially unchanged against a basket of world currencies. The dollar index fell 0.03 per cent, with the euro up 0.16 per cent to US$1.0854.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.27 per cent versus the greenback at 150.53 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.2689, up 0.31 per cent on the day.

US Treasury yields rose. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price to yield 4.217 per cent, from 4.182 per cent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 14/32 in price to yield 4.3522 per cent, from 4.327 per cent late on Friday.

Oil prices reversed earlier gains as demand concerns offset a widely expected move on the part of Opec+ to extend its output cuts.

“With oil prices down even after Opec said it’s going to keep a rein on output, oil seems to be telling a different story from what equities are saying,” Stovall said. “It implies the oil market is worried about global economic growth and there could be more problems to emanate from China that we are currently anticipating.”

US crude fell 1.54 per cent to settle at US$78.74 per barrel, while Brent settled at US$82.80, down 0.9 per cent on the day.

Gold surged as market participants solidified their bets that the Fed would begin cutting interest rates in June.

Spot gold added 1.6 per cent to US$2,116.77 an ounce. — Reuters