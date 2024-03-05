SHAH ALAM, March 5 — The state government has introduced the Selangor Investors Soft Landing Incentive Programme, which is a new incentive scheme to help potential foreign and domestic investors pick suitable locations for their projects in the state.

Selangor state investment, trade and mobility exco Ng Sze Han said the incentive programme, which will be coordinated by Invest Selangor, aims to provide a holistic platform and support for new or potential investors as they explore the Selangor business ecosystem.

“The incentive programme also aims to optimise investors’ feasibility study resources and assist in accelerating the execution of the projects,” he said when introducing the programme at Wisma Dewan Negeri Selangor here today.

Ng said the programme comprises two packages - the pre-investment phase and the post-investment phase, and added that to qualify for the pre-investment phase, investors are required to fulfil various criteria including being first-time investors in Selangor.

Advertisement

“Additionally, their investment or business must be from the seven investment clusters targeted by Invest Selangor, which are electrical and electronics (E&E); food and beverage (F&B); life sciences; transport equipment; machinery and equipment; logistic services, and digital investment,” he added.

For the post-investment phase, Ng said potential investors need to provide either a signed sales purchase agreement or tenancy agreement of a location within Selangor.

He noted that the programme offers four comprehensive and complimentary support programmes such as complimentary business ecosystem support in Selangor by the Malaysia Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Invest Selangor, as well as complimentary co-working or office support by Cyberview Sdn Bhd and Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec).

Advertisement

The programme also offers special corporate rates in accommodation support from DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City; Concorde Hotel Shah Alam; Marriott-Courtyard Hotel Setia Alam; Wyndham Acmar Klang; Best Western i-City Hotel and Dash Box Hotel Cyberjaya.

Ng said the programme started early this month and will continue until the end of December this year on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and updates on this incentive programme, investors may reach out directly to Invest Selangor through its website - www.investselangor.my or email [email protected]. — Bernama