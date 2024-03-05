KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Malaysia’s digital creative industry recorded RM1 billion in exports across 120 markets and territories in 2022, and the sector is growing at eight per cent yearly, said Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo.

He said today, the nation has over 300 studios engaged in animation, games, movies, and various aspects of creative technology, with 20 new studios being set up annually, plus over 180 original Malaysian Intellectual Properties (IPs).

On top of that, he noted that the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is committed under the MyDigital Blueprint and the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to deploying a total of 200 IPs and eight per cent export growth rate from 2021-2025.

“These figures are beyond impressive. The digital creative industry is proving to be a significant driver of growth for Malaysia. And there is plenty of interest in the industry.

“The Malaysian government is fully aware of the need to bolster the digital content space. This led to the creation of the Digital Content Ecosystem Policy, better known as DICE, in 2019,” he said in his speech at the Digital Creative Industry Day here, today.

He said the Madani government has reaffirmed its commitment to the industry players and will drive and accelerate the nation’s digital initiatives to assist the related industries grow as this is important to stimulate the next generation of industries and workforce, as well as strengthen and future-proof the digital ecosystem.

“We will be enhancing the DICE policy this year. This action plan is to push the creative industry to greater heights and will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Digital and MDEC.

“I am most delighted to announce two new incentive programmes by MDEC to catalyse the digital content industry. An allocation of RM6 million has been provided for this purpose in September last year,” he shared.

The two incentive programmes are the Brand Metaverse Onboarding Programme and the Immersive IP Experiences Programme, which are currently active until March 27, 2024, he noted.

“These programmes are part of our broader vision to empower IPs, services, and non-endemic brands to capitalise on our nation’s growing digital adoption.

“The Ministry of Digital is ready and eager to assist industry players to expand their footprint in the digital economy,” he added. — Bernama