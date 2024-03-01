KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon, pressured by continued selling activities in selected heavyweights, mainly from the financial services and utilities sectors.

CIMB lost 13 sen to RM6.33, Public Bank eased six sen to RM4.34, Hong Leong Bank slid 24 sen to RM19.48, and YTL Corporation was six sen lower at RM2.61. These counters dragged the composite index down by a combined of 6.18 points.

At 3pm, the FBM KLCI fell 10.69 points to 1,540.75 from yesterday’s close of 1,551.44.

This morning, the benchmark index opened 1.72 points firmer at 1,553.16.

The broader market saw losers surpassing gainers 655 to 357, while 404 counters were unchanged, 844 untraded, and 23 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 3.65 billion units worth RM1.90 billion.

Among other heavyweights, CelcomDigi edged down four sen to RM4.31, Nestle reduced RM1.80 to RM123.10, IOI Corporation was five sen higher at RM4.03, and Sime Darby Plantation rose three sen to RM4.36.

Of the actives, Borneo Oil, Harvest Miracle Capital, and Velesto Energy were flat at 1.0 sen, 14.5 sen, and 28.5 sen, respectively, RGB International perked two sen to 31 sen, Vsolar Group increased one sen to 16.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 69.61 points to 11,422.21, the FBMT 100 Index weakened 67.68 points to 11,090.52, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 37.68 points to 11,490.31, the FBM 70 Index edged down 55.56 points to 15,390.59 and the FBM ACE Index declined 44.81 points to 4,723.32.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index sank 145.22 points to 17,171.28, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.21 of-a-point to 176.07, the Energy Index slipped 18.31 points to 906.39, and the Utilities Index shed 10.64 points to 1,528.36. However, the Plantation Index climbed 43.71 points to 7,238.38. ― Bernama