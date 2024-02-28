KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Proton Holdings Bhd has diversified its operations and revenue stream by exploring opportunities within the automotive ecosystem and beyond, with revenue rising exponentially “from below RM1 million in 2021 to 19 times that at the end of 2023.”

In a statement, the national car maker said leading the effort is Proton Global Services (PGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Proton Edar.

“Established in 2021 with just one food and beverage and merchandise outlet, PGS has expanded its scope of operations to now encompass six key areas, namely lifestyle, engineering, training, new energy, logistics, and R3 Motorsports.

“For Proton buyers and fans, the most visible areas of business are the lifestyle and R3 Motorsports divisions,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The lifestyle division manages Proton Café and sells Proton merchandise and the R3 Motorsports division focuses on developing performance variants and running Proton’s racing activities, the statement said.

Proton said the new energy division is focused on introducing renewable energy to aid the company’s environment, social and governance rating while retailing energy-efficient solutions.

“Initiatives undertaken include the sale and installation of solar photovoltaic cells to Proton dealers and vendors and collaborating with partners to build a proof-on-concept for mobile electric vehicle charging,” it said.

Advertisement

PGS chief executive officer Lee Yeet Chuan said PGS’ retail business leverages Malaysians’ enthusiasm for Proton.

“With so much history behind the company, we have an opportunity to build closer ties with Proton owners while offering them premium products and services,” he said.

Meanwhile, Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah said the car maker benefitted from PGS.

“From a costing point of view, the company is now able to better control operational costs while PGS retail operations allow us to leverage the strength of our dealer network and brand image and maximise revenue opportunities from sales of merchandise, food and beverages, and high-performance lubricants.

“Plans are in place to expand the use of renewable clean energy for Proton and our vendors while work is currently ongoing between PGS and its engineering partners to develop energy storage and charging solutions critical for future Proton models.

He added that with initiatives to support training for automotive industry workers as well as a growing logistics presence, the company envisions PGS to continue to make consistent contributions to Proton’s bottom line in the future. — Bernama