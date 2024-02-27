KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system expanded to RM37.03 billion compared with RM36.84 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds declined to RM27.63 billion from RM29.0 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, a qard tender, two reverse repo tenders and will be issuing a Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM37.0 billion conventional money market tender and a RM27.6 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Feb 26. — Bernama

