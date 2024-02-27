NEW YORK, Feb 27 — The Dow led Wall Street lower today as investors awaited a crucial inflation report and other economic data that would shape expectations for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Market focus is back on the Fed’s monetary policy path after a frenzy around artificial intelligence (AI) in the previous week eclipsed concerns about delayed rate cuts and pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials to new peaks.

The highlight for this week will be the release of January’s personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE)- the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge today.

If the PCE reading hints at sticky inflation, like recent data on consumer and producer prices, it could impact Fed’s monetary policy and prompt traders to further push back their bets on the timing of rate cuts this year.

Currently, 63 per cent of traders expect the Fed to start cutting rates by June, down from nearly 98 per cent at the end of January, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Bets for a July rate cut stand at 83.6 per cent.

“I think that investors are getting used to the concept that the Fed will not cut rates (soon),” said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management in Boston.

Andersen said that hopes of a soft landing - where the Fed brings down inflation without severely hurting the economy - were supporting market sentiment.

“I’m expecting a favourable print for that (PCE), indicating that the soft landing has gained more momentum.”

Reports on gross domestic product (GDP), jobless claims and manufacturing activity, which are due this week, will offer further clues on the timing of rate cuts.

Investors will also look forward to comments from some Fed policymakers, including voting members Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed chief John Williams and Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller, who are scheduled to speak this week.

Congressional standoff this week over government funding will also be in focus.

At 09:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 102.05 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 38,967.18, the S&P 500 was down 2.79 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 5,066.74, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.59 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,967.67.

Tesla outperformed megacap peers, rising 2.3 per cent, while Micron Technology, a beneficiary of the AI rally, climbed 2.6 per cent after a 4 per cent advance in the previous session.

Viking Therapeutics surged 64 per cent after it said its experimental drug to treat obesity helped patients achieve “significant” weight loss in a mid-stage study.

Peer drugmaker Eli Lilly’s shares fell 1.4 per cent, while the healthcare sector slipped 0.4 per cent.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings advanced 13.6 per cent on forecast of a first-quarter profit due to higher ticket prices.

Unity Software plunged 11.6 per cent after the videogame software provider forecast full-year revenue below estimates.

Crypto-linked stocks such as Coinbase, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms rose between 3.3 per cent and 8.6 per cent as bitcoin surged on signs big players were buying the cryptocurrency.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.55-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.13-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 24 new lows. — Reuters