WASHINGTON, Feb 12 — A federal judge ordered Elon Musk to testify again in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe of his Twitter takeover, giving the regulator and the billionaire a week to agree on a date and location for the interview.

US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler’s order issued on Saturday night formalised a tentative ruling she made in December siding with the regulator.

The SEC sued Musk in October to compel the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to testify as part of an investigation into his 2022 purchase of social media giant Twitter, which he renamed X. — Reuters

