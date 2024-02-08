BERLIN, Feb 8 — Germany’s Economy Ministry informed Rosneft earlier this week that it was considering expropriating shares in the company’s German assets, the Russian oil giant’s law firm in Germany said today, adding that it would take all measures to protect shareholders’ rights.

The ministry told Rosneft on Tuesday that if Russia regained control over the companies, which include Berlin’s main PCK Schwedt refinery, the refineries’ operation would be jeopardized because contractual partners would refuse to cooperate, law firm Malmendier Legal said in a statement published on LinkedIn.

Due to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, it is not apparent that the situation would change, the law firm cited the ministry as saying.

Rosneft will take all measures to protect the rights of its shareholders, added the law firm, adding that such expropriation would be an unprecedented measure in Germany and would forever damage investment security in the country. — Reuters

