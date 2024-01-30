KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Legoland Malaysia Resort is set to play a pivotal role in Malaysia’s ambitious tourism rebound this year.

Asia’s first Lego-themed park is poised to attract international visitors via its new attractions and signature edutainment offerings to support the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s (Motac) 2024 international tourism targets.

Its divisional director CS Lim said that Legoland Malaysia is more than just a theme park, as it serves as a catalyst for tourism growth in Johor and beyond.

“In a strategic alliance with Motac, Legoland Malaysia is actively promoting Malaysia as a premier family tourism destination,” he said during his speech at the Legoland event here today.

Lim said this collaboration would comprise joint marketing initiatives, participation in travel trade shows, and the development of culturally-themed events.

He further said that among the strategies undertaken by the resort to support growth are immersive cultural experiences via Lego bricks to cater to specific cultural interests and attract a broader visitor base, innovative attractions such as the Master Model Builder Search and BrickFest, and the value-packed Legoland Malaysia annual pass.

Lim said Malaysian families are invited to partake in a year of fun and cultural exploration, highlighting the resort’s dedication to enriching experiences and contributing to Malaysia’s tourism revival.

Meanwhile, Legoland Malaysia sales and marketing director Thila Munusamy said the company has been actively promoting Legoland in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian countries.

The resort expects more people to visit Legoland this year, thereby creating more job opportunities for the local community, she added. — Bernama