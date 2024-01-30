BRUSSELS, Jan 30 — The European Commission said today it has launched surprise inspections of tyre companies in several EU countries after suspicions were raised of price collusion.

“The commission is concerned that price coordination took place amongst the inspected companies,” it said in a statement.

It did not provide the name of the firms nor say in which countries investigators — joined by competition authorities of each member state affected — had conducted raids.

The products involved are new replacement tyres for passenger cars, vans, trucks and busses sold in the European Economic Area (EEA), the commission, the 27-country bloc’s powerful antitrust authority, said.

The EEA includes the 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The commission is probing claims the companies violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices.

If the firms inspected are guilty of antitrust violations, they risk large fines but can be granted immunity if they cooperate with commission officials. — AFP