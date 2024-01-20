KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — MBSB Bank Bhd has launched its “Simpan Berganda Menang Bergagaya 3.0” Casa-i (SBMB 3.0) campaign which offers a total prize value of RM3 million.

The campaign period is from December 1, 2023, until December 31, 2024, said the bank in a statement today.

MBSB chief operating officer Jesleigh Johari said SBMB 3.0 is a continuation of the previous SBMB and SBMB 2.0 campaigns which received encouraging responses.

Advertisement

“Through this campaign, MBSB Bank will not only be able to continue to pamper our loyal customers but will also be able to expand the target group and introduce new products.

“Customers only need to open a PrimeWin Current Account-i or Savings Account-i with a minimum deposit of RM100 to be eligible to participate,” he said.

Among the prizes on offer are a Porsche Macan, Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC, Harley Davidson Road Glide, vacation packages, gold wafers, Apple watches, cash and more.

Advertisement

At the same time, MBSB Bank is also organising a “CNY Combo Promo” term deposit campaign which offers competitive returns.

The campaign runs from January 15, 2024 to February 29, 2024. — Bernama