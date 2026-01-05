KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) student was killed in a two-car collision in Kuala Terengganu today.

The crash occurred at about 1.31pm at a traffic-light junction on Jalan Bukit Kecil, near the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Buletin TV3 said the victim, identified as Syakirah Hanan Mazli, 24, from Johor Bahru, was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining severe injuries from the impact.

Based on viral dashcam footage, the accident is believed to have occurred when a Honda Jazz driven by a man sped through a red light and collided with a Perodua Viva driven by the victim, who was making a right turn to perform a U-turn after the traffic light turned green.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations commander Mohd Salleh Abdullah said it took about 20 minutes to extricate the victim, who was trapped in her vehicle.

He said the department received an emergency call at 1.39pm and arrived at the scene about a minute later.

“Upon arrival, we found that the male driver, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, had already been removed by members of the public and rushed to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

“We had to ensure the trapped victim was free from any electrical current as an electric pole had collapsed after being struck in the accident,” he said.

The victim’s body was later handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further action.