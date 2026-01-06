KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Assume that person next to you casually scrolling on their phone is just another passer-by? They might actually be an undercover SWCorp officer watching for litterbugs.

The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) is deploying plain-clothes enforcement officers as part of a tougher push against littering in public areas.

Its chairman, Hee Loy Sian, told Utusan Malaysia the covert approach is meant to catch offenders red-handed at known hotspots — without them seeing it coming.

According to him, enforcement operations now combine on-the-ground patrols and CCTV surveillance, with offenders immediately issued a Notice of Offence (NPK), having their statements recorded and investigation papers opened before prosecution follows.

“Enforcement will involve officers in full uniform as well as those operating undercover, posing as members of the public,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

Monitoring will take place through multiple channels, including physical patrols, CCTV footage, public complaints and routine rounds in affected areas.

SWCorp will also work alongside other enforcement agencies to carry out joint operations on the ground, he added.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government said it would take a zero-tolerance approach towards littering — with no exemptions, even for foreigners or children.

The rollout of community service orders this year underscores the message: nobody is above the law.

Loy Sian stressed that all enforcement actions would be carried out transparently and fairly, with no room for selective enforcement or bias.

“All operations will be conducted fairly, regardless of location, gender or age,” he said, adding that officers have undergone proper training to ensure enforcement is firm but measured.

So the next time you’re about to drop that cup or wrapper — best think twice. You never know who’s watching.