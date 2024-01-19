KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Bursa Malaysia stayed in positive territory at mid-afternoon on bargain-hunting in selected heavyweights led by the financial services sector.

Of the index-linked financial services stocks, Public Bank and CIMB contributed 2.02 points to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI’s (FBM KLCI) gains.

At 3.12pm, the benchmark index increased 4.47 points to 1,483.65 from yesterday’s close of 1,479.18.

The FBM KLCI had opened one point better at 1,480.18.

On the broader market, gainers beat losers 509 to 393, while 433 counters were unchanged, 930 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.06 billion units worth RM1.70 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM9.04, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals gained three sen each to RM4.34 and RM6.79, respectively, while CIMB and Tenaga Nasional rose six sen each to RM6.00 and RM10.42, respectively.

Of the actives, Sarawak Consolidated fell 23 sen to 30.5 sen, Widad declined eight sen to 11 sen, Leform eased one sen to 16 sen, Artroniq rose 4.5 sen to 27.5 sen, and Sapura Energy was flat at five sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index notched up 41.85 points to 11,045.96, the FBM 70 Index advanced 64.61 points to 14,985.13, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 35.78 points to 10,709.42, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 41.91 points to 11,153.17, and the FBM ACE Index slipped 29.07 points to 4,756.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 50.76 points to 16,597.71, the Property Index firmed 10.79 points to 890.52, the Plantation Index improved 26.14 points to 7,150.69, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.31 of-a-point to 172.71, and the Energy Index eased 1.79 points to 838.25. — Bernama