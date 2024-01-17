KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Gradiant, a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, announced its recently acquired subsidiary, H+E Group, has been awarded a new contract to design and build an ultrapure water (UPW) plant for one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers.

This contract marks a significant milestone for H+E, Gradiant, and the European semiconductor industry, in which the project is expected to commence immediately, with completion anticipated later in 2025.

This project, a major part of H+E’s approximately US$120 million (RM566 million) project backlog of signed orders, exemplifies the European Chips Act’s transformative goal of bolstering resilience and driving the digital and green transitions.

Gradiant Chief Operating Officer, Prakash Govindan said this contract demonstrated H+E’s reputation for excellence in water treatment and the strength of the company’s leading-edge portfolio in delivering comprehensive solutions to its clients.

“Our partnership with H+E is already yielding positive outcomes with this significant flagship endeavour in Europe,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, H+E Group Managing Director, Philipp Sausele said: “Our new UPW facility will meet the client’s demanding operational reliability and efficiency standards to maximise yields.

“As the industry progresses, innovations in UPW, water recycling, and wastewater treatment will play a pivotal role in giving our clients the competitive edge. Together with Gradiant, we are positioned as the leading water solutions provider for the European semiconductor industry.”

The new facility is in Germany, where the semiconductor industry is crucial for its integration with the advanced manufacturing and automotive sectors, as the country plays a key role in the European Union (EU)’s efforts to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor market.

The UPW produced by the new facility will play a critical role in the manufacturing processes of semiconductor chips, ensuring the highest quality and reliability. — Bernama