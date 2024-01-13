SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — Malaysia’s leading mass-premium supermarket brand, Jaya Grocer’s network expansion plans are on track, with brighter prospects this year, said chief executive officer, Adelene Foo.

The supermarket brand had celebrated the opening of its third outlet in Shah Alam here, today, which also marked its 49th outlet nationwide.

“We expect this year to be better in tandem with the higher economic growth forecast by most research houses,” said Foo, noting that RAM Rating has projected Malaysia’s 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 4.5-5.5 per cent, up from the estimated growth rate of 4.0 per cent in 2023.

In a statement today, she said the opening of the store in Plaza Shah Alam was a fitting tribute to its customers in the state capital who have given overwhelming support to the home-grown brand over the years.

“We opened the first store back in 2007 in Selangor and it’s particularly meaningful that, after almost 17 years, we’re opening our 49th store in the Selangor state capital.

“With three outlets in Shah Alam, our customers will find shopping with us much more convenient than ever,” she said.

To celebrate the opening of its latest store, Jaya Grocer is offering promotional deals from January 13-21 for its customers in Shah Alam, including special discounts on a variety of essential items such as vegetables, poultry, and meat, as well as enticing offers on imported snacks and cat food. — Bernama