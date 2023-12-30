KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — AirAsia Aviation Group has announced the appointment of Riad Asmat to its board of advisers as he relinquished his position as the chief executive officer (CEO) of AirAsia Bhd, effective December 31, 2023.

The group said Riad would also continue to be on the board of AirAsia Bhd and Ground Team Red, apart from providing consultancy work for Capital A Aviation Services.

“Riad, through his strategic vision and profound leadership, has played a crucial role in navigating the airline through the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“His leadership has been instrumental in not only sustaining the airline during these unprecedented times but also in positioning it for a promising future in the post-pandemic landscape,” it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Riad said this was not an easy decision and that “while stepping down as CEO, I am looking forward to continue supporting the company in its next chapter.”

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Bo Lingam said Riad will remain an integral part of AirAsia by joining the board of advisers.

“All our operations will continue as usual, unaffected by this transition. We look forward to continuing our journey with his guidance and have full confidence in the capable hands of the team while ensuring a smooth transition when the new CEO is appointed,” he added.

Advertisement

AirAsia will be announcing additional updates on the restructuring of the company and personnel within the group in due course. Riad was appointed AirAsia Bhd CEO on January 10, 2018 and was responsible for the management of the company’s Malaysia-based operations. — Bernama