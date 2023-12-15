KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Small and medium-sized construction companies or those with G1 to G4 licences are encouraged to source their building materials directly from factories and suppliers who are members of the Building Materials Distributors Association of Malaysia (BMDAM).

The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) in a statement today said this was because BMDAM members offered wholesale prices to small contractors. This information was recently relayed by BMDAM president Lim Chun Heng to CIDB chief Datuk Seri Mohd Zaid Zakaria.

According to CIDB, BMDAM members are also offering lower prices and credit facilities to contractors.

“The construction materials supplied by BMDAM members have a Certificate of Standards Compliance (PPS) from the CIDB, thus assisting G1 to G4 contractors in carrying out construction projects that are of higher quality and safety, especially for government projects to be implemented under Budget 2024,” it said.

The CIDB stressed that all stakeholders, whether manufacturers or contractors, must always ensure that the building materials listed in the CIDB (Amendment of Fourth Schedule) 2021 Order that are used on site have a valid PPS from CIDB,” the statement said.

It added that contractors should also ensure that the construction materials used meet the specified standard requirements. Under the CIDB Act 1994 (Act 520), contractors who fail to comply can be fined a minimum of RM10,000 and a maximum of RM500,000 if found guilty.

More information can be obtained at www.cidb.gov.my or by contacting the CIDB Careline at 03-5567 3300. — Bernama

