TASEK GELUGOR, Dec 2 — The Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) has succeeded in helping its entrepreneurs boost their income through the Mentor-Mentee Programme, which was introduced this year.

Perda general manager Mohd Asri Baharum said that through the programme, participants were given training and guidance on how to run a business and become successful entrepreneurs.

“There are currently 500 entrepreneurs under Perda, and beginning this year, we are introducing the Mentor Mentee programme, which will focus on providing the participants with training and equipping them with knowledge from successful entrepreneurs and mentors.

“This year, we chose 55 people to participate in the programme, which began in February and finished six months later, to receive training, which included 16 series of classes covering all aspects of entrepreneurship, such as accounting and marketing.

“Through the programme, they also undergo an internship programme under a mentor. This initiative appears to be effective, as the entrepreneurs involved were able to increase their income by up to 90 per cent,” he said after the launch of the ‘Himpunan Keusahawanan Perda 2023’ programme today.

The programme was officiated by State Trade, Entrepreneurial, and Rural Development Committee chairman Rashidi Zinol.

Mohd Asri said the Mentor Mentee programme would continue to be held next year, with 55 more entrepreneurs, including those involved in the service industry, being selected to participate in order to help them boost their income.

He said that every year, Perda allocates RM1.5 million to carry out various entrepreneur development programmes, including the Mentor Mentee programme, and therefore, he hoped that the group would make full use of the aid provided. — Bernama