KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Foreign investors maintained their position as net buyers on Bursa Malaysia for the fourth consecutive week, with total inflow of RM382.8 million, said MIDF Research.

The research firm said this showed a significant improvement over RM172.4 million of inflow in the previous week.

It said the foreign investors net bought every day of the week, with the highest inflow on Tuesday at RM232.6 million.

“They also net bought RM6.5 million on Monday, RM36.6 million on Wednesday, RM74.0 million on Thursday and RM33.1 million on Friday,” it said in a note today.

MIDF Research said the top three sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were utilities (RM86.4 million), healthcare (RM85.2 million) and technology (RM82.0 million).

Meanwhile, the top three sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were consumer and products and services (-RM38.9 million), energy (-RM21.2 million) and telecommunication and media (-RM20.1 million).

MIDF Research said local institutions continued to net sell for the fourth consecutive week, disposing of RM355.0 million in equities.

“They net bought RM11.0 million on Monday but net sold from Tuesday to Friday,” it said.

Local retailers continued their net selling streak for the seventh consecutive week, with net sales amounting to RM27.8 million.

“They were net buyers with RM24.6 million on Wednesday but were net sellers for the rest of the week,” it said.

In terms of participation, there were increases in average daily trading volume (ADTV) among local retailers by +4.9 per cent and local institutions by +9.8 per cent, but a decline among the foreign investors by -5.4 per cent. — Bernama