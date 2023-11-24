KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) announced that the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre (IMFC) established by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) will start operations on December 1.

The one-stop centre for investment-related matters located at Mida headquarters was set up to facilitate the affairs of the business community and investors in manufacturing and services at various levels of the federal and state governments.

The establishment of IMFC is also aimed at expediting the process of various approvals including providing advisory services as well as advice to the business community and investors, hence reducing bureaucracy in public service delivery, said Mida in a statement in conjunction with Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s visit to IMFC today.

“The physical establishment of IMFC is proof of the government’s continuous commitment to revitalise the country’s economic growth.

“Besides its role to achieve the objectives of the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, IMFC will also contribute to efforts to make Malaysia a premier investor-friendly and business-friendly destination in the region,” said Tengku Zafrul.

He is also confident that IMFC is able to offer important value-add for the business community and investors to start or expand their businesses in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Mida chief executive officer Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said that through IMFC, Malaysia can further enhance its relations with foreign and local investors, thereby contributing to higher growth in the manufacturing and services sectors.

“Innovation is not only placed in product and technology improvement but also in service delivery.

“IMFC is the gateway for potential investors and existing business community to get support and comprehensive special facilities from related ministries and agencies in the Federal and state governments,” he explained. — Bernama