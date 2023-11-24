KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 ― Bursa Malaysia remained marginally lower at mid-afternoon, weighed down by selling in selected heavyweights.

At 3.06pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 1.21 points to 1,452.08 from yesterday’s closing of 1,453.29.

The index opened 2.49 of-a-point better at 1,455.78.

The market breadth was negative, with decliners outpacing gainers 522 to 336 while 444 counters were unchanged, 1,100 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.52 billion units valued at RM1.55 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was unchanged at RM9.09, Public Bank and CIMB were down two sen to RM4.25 and RM5.72, respectively, Tenaga lost four sen to RM9.98, while Petronas Chemicals rose four sen to RM7.20.

Of the actives, Top Glove put on one sen to 89.5 sen, Leform went up 1.5 sen to 30 sen, Hong Seng inched up half-a-sen to three sen, Widad lost half-a-sen to 46.5 sen, and Careplus was flat at 32 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 10.86 points lower at 10,762.33, the FBMT 100 Index slid 10.81 points to 10,423.37 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 26.48 points to 10,938.17.

The FBM 70 Index slipped 23.84 points to 14,346.28 and the FBM ACE Index trimmed 21.35 points to 5,180.81.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 12.14 points to 16,371.10, the Energy Index dipped 10.59 points to 835.08, the Plantation Index was 20.60 points weaker at 6,926.87, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.06 of-a-point to 173.28. ― Bernama