KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system slipped to RM41.21 billion from RM43.58 billion this morning, while the liquidity of Islamic funds shrank to RM27.82 billion from RM29.07 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, a Qard tender and two reverse repo tenders.

Advertisement

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one-month and three-month tenors.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM41.2 billion conventional money market tender and a RM27.8 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Nov 22. — Bernama

Advertisement