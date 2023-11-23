KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) has organised the Climate Resilience Conference 2023 (CRC 23) to bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore the requirements for Climate Risk Management and Scenario Analysis (CRMSA).

Themed “Climate Crunch: Navigating Risks and Opportunities in the Takaful & Insurance Sector,” the event was held today at the Asia School of Business to enhance the resilience of financial institutions against climate-related risks.

Chief executive officer Mohd Radzuan Mohamed said CRC 23 serves as a platform for MTA to showcase its commitment to foster sustainability within the industry.

“By addressing climate-related risks and opportunities, MTA aims to guide the takaful industry towards a resilient and sustainable future,” he said in a statement today.

MTA emphasised that the conference is an important initiative and serves as a platform to provide takaful and insurance professionals with the necessary knowledge and readiness for the CRMSA policy documents.

“MTA remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing initiatives that not only mitigate risks but also harness opportunities for sustainable growth in the financial landscape,” it said.

MTA highlighted that CRC 23 signifies a significant initiative to cultivate a proactive approach in addressing the escalating risks posed by climate change within the takaful industry.

“The event’s agenda is designed to facilitate discussions, exchange insights and collaborate on strategies crucial for navigating the complex landscape of climate risks and opportunities.

With a comprehensive agenda that encompasses diverse perspectives and expertise, CRC 23 has a full plan that includes various ideas and experts. It is set to be a vital event for promoting ways to deal with climate issues in the Takaful and insurance industry,” it added. — Bernama