JOHOR BARU, Nov 23 — Global home appliances manufacturer Bosch Home Appliances plans to open four stores in Malaysia by 2025.

Bosch Home Appliance Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Gary Te said the brand currently has six stores nationwide, including its latest store in Johor.

“We aim to have at least ten stores nationwide, but the plan was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now that things have gone back to normal and the market has been revived, we will focus on realising the plan in the next two years, which is likely to be in Penang and Johor,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of its new Bosch Experience Centre at the Toppen Shopping Centre here today.

He said Johor is a fast-growing market for premium home appliances and has tremendous potential for growth. — Bernama

