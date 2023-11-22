KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Ferrari SpA is planning to introduce its first full electric vehicle (EV) model globally by the end of 2025, said its Far East and Middle East hub president Dieter Knechtel.

He said the rollout of the first EV would be in 2026 and the company would provide the opportunity for three different powertrain technologies in its car models.

“We are keeping three different powertrain technologies alive (in our cars) for the next many years to come, at least until 2030, (and) we are going to have an internal combustion engine, hybrid and battery electric vehicle (BEV).

“We are trying to give different offers to different people in different markets as needed,” he said after the launching of the new Ferrari-Ital Auto Malaysia Showroom at the Four Seasons Place today.

Knechtel said the luxury sports car company was very comfortable with the local market, even with the rise in competition and the emergence of EVs.

“We are not very concerned at the moment because we have this product placed in the plan, which is very strong, as it will be able to take care of all the potential obstacles or challenges in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ital Auto Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the official importer and distributor of Ferrari, launched two new models, namely the Ferrari Purosangue and Ferrari Roma Spider.

The company said the Purosangue is the latest recipient of Maranello’s iconic, naturally-aspirated V12 engine, with it being the first four-door, four-seater car in its history.

The Roma Spider carries over the proportions, volumes and specifications of the highly successful Ferrari Roma, powered by a twin-turbo V8 producing 620cv (cheval vapeur or horsepower), with the added appeal of a retractable hard top.

According to Ital Auto Malaysia, the price for the Purosangue starts from RM5 million, and the Roma Spider starts from RM3.2 million, with both prices inclusive of duties and taxes.

Additionally, the company launched its first showroom in the country at the Four Seasons Place here, which is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 4 pm on weekends. — Bernama