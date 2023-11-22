KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning on lack of buying interest amid cautious mode, tracking Wall Street’s performance overnight.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM) fell 7.65 points to 1,455.75 from yesterday’s closing of 1,463.40.

The index opened 2.81 points lower at 1,460.59.

Advertisement

The market breadth was negative, with decliners leading gainers 463 to 220, while 414 counters were unchanged, 1,277 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.25 billion units valued at RM653.39 million.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank was flat at RM9.11, Public Bank lost one sen to RM4.26, CIMB fell four sen to RM5.75, Petronas Chemicals dropped 12 sen to RM7.26, and Tenaga gave up six sen to RM9.96.

Advertisement

Of the actives, Capital A rose three sen to 86.5 sen, Widad put on half-a-sen to 46.5 sen, Perdana Petroleum lost one sen to 25 sen, Bahvest inched down 1.5 sen to 51.5 sen, and MYEG remained unchanged at 81.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 48.46 points to 10,781.55, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 47.01 points to 10,441.53, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 61.12 points to 10,977.17.

The FBM ACE Index eased 2.5 points to 5,205.88, and the FBM 70 Index dipped 30.24 points to 14,335.60.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 37.35 points to 16,386.38, the Energy Index shed 4.95 points to 850.80, the Plantation Index was 24.29 points weaker at 6,991.79 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 2.18 points to 173.85. ― Bernama