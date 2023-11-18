GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — Phabritek Sdn Bhd, which specialises in the manufacturing of optoelectronic multiplexers, modules and components, has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Batu Kawan, near here, with an initial investment of RM100 million.

Phabritek, a wholly-owned unit of Accelink Technologies Co Ltd, said the new facility will primarily focus on the production of optoelectronic multiplexers, modules and components to support modern communication segment such as optical communication.

In a joint statement by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and Phabritek today, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was quoted as saying that the official opening of the facility marked the beginning of a prosperous and enduring partnership between Phabritek and Penang.

Advertisement

Chow also encouraged Phabritek to explore opportunities within the region and expressed hope for their continued expansion and unparalleled achievements in their operations.

The statement also quoted Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who said that Phabritek’s investment would foster technological advancement and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a key hub in the global supply chain for electrical and electronics (E&E) products, as stipulated in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

“This will certainly help elevate our manufacturing sector’s tech ecosystem for sustained growth and innovation,” he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mida chief executive officer Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said the new manufacturing facility would provide further impetus to Malaysia’s E&E ecosystem, supported by local talent and a robust semiconductor supply chain.

He added that Mida is committed to the industry’s long-term growth across the value chain and is dedicated to creating a thriving ecosystem for a whole range of E&E activities in Malaysia for both large and small companies.

“Phabritek’s investment in Batu Kawan, aligns seamlessly with our commitment, and we stand ready to facilitate and support their endeavours, ensuring the success of this venture and contributing to the advancement of Malaysia’s position in the global E&E landscape,” he said in the statement.

Commenting on Phabritek’s investment decision, Chinese Consulate General in Penang Zhou Youbin said the state’s strategic locations and conducive manufacturing industry ecosystem have significantly facilitated the company’s decision to set up this plant.

He also hoped that Phabritek is able to showcase its strengths and emerge as an outstanding representative of the China-Malaysia cooperation, setting a new benchmark for practical collaboration between the two countries.

“We are eager to promote friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between the people of the two places, deepen mutual understanding and friendship, and provide high-quality consular services to people from all walks of life.

“We are convinced that through unremitting efforts, the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to develop steadily and create more mutually beneficial and win-win opportunities between the two nations,” he added. — Bernama