BEIJING, Nov 18 — Chinese-brand passenger car sales surged 22.2 per cent year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year to nearly 11.43 million units, industry data showed, reported Xinhua.

The market share of such vehicles hit 55.3 per cent in the period, 6.6 percentage points higher than the same period of 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In October alone, about 1.49 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold in China, soaring 25.1 per cent year-on-year.

These sales accounted for 59.7 per cent of the country’s total passenger vehicle sales last month, up 6.6 percentage points compared with one year earlier, the data revealed. — Bernama-Xinhua

