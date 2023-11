KUWAIT, Nov 7 — Trade between Israel and Turkiye has decreased by 50 per cent since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7, the Turkiye trade minister said today during an official visit to Kuwait.

“From October 7, we notice that mutual trade (between Turkiye and Israel) decreased by more than 50 per cent compared to last year,” Omer Bolat told a news conference via an Arabic translator. — Reuters

Advertisement