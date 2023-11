MANILA, Nov 7 — The Philippines' gross international reserves rose to US$101.1 billion (RM473 billion) at the end of October, from US$98.1 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday, citing preliminary data.

The latest figure is equivalent to 7.5 months worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, the central bank said. The central bank said it represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer for the country. — Reuters

