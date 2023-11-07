KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The gold futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended lower today in tandem with the fall in US Comex gold futures and stronger US dollar.

At the close, November 2023’s contract eased to US$1,976.00 (RM9,231) per troy ounce from US$1,995.20 per troy ounce, and December 2023 slid to US$1,985.90 per troy ounce from US$2,005.10 per troy ounce.

Contracts for January 2024, February 2024, April 2024 and June 2024 all settled at US$1,995.60 per troy ounce.

Volume increased to 179 lots from yesterday’s 141 lots while open interest inched up to 335 contracts from 299 contracts previously.

The price of physical gold stood at US$1984.60 per troy ounce according to the London Bullion Market Association’s afternoon fix on Nov 6. — Bernama