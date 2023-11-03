BERLIN, Nov 3 — German car giant BMW said today its third quarter net profit slipped 7.7 per cent year-on-year despite improved sales, as interest rate hedges hurt earnings.

Net profit for the three months ending September stood at €2.9 billion (RM14 billion) as “fair value assessment in interest rate hedging transactions” trimmed the bottom line.

Revenues for the third quarter meanwhile rose 3.4 per cent to 38.46 billion euros compared to the same period last year.

BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said the result “puts us right on track to meet the higher targets we set ourselves in August”.

Advertisement

Growth in car deliveries reached 5.8 per cent, said the group, which manufactures vehicles of the eponymous BMW brand, as well as Mini and Rolls-Royce.

The bump was led by Europe where 12.9 per cent more vehicles were sold and in BMW’s home market Germany, where deliveries were up 12.4 per cent.

In crucial market China however, deliveries were down 1.8 per cent.

Advertisement

As Chinese automakers ramp up their own production, particularly with lower-priced electric cars, BMW as well as its German competitors Volkswagen and Mercedes are feeling the pressure.

Nevertheless, BMW said it was sticking to its targets for the year, as it forecast Europe and the United States to “grow robustly in 2023”. — AFP