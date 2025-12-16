KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next year to clearly distinguish genuine whistleblowers from criminals seeking to hide behind the law, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the amendments are crucial to closing loopholes that could be exploited, particularly by corrupt individuals or hardened criminals who claim to be cooperating with the authorities to evade legal action.

However, Anwar stressed that protection should not be granted indiscriminately to the extent that criminals or corrupt individuals are portrayed as “heroes” simply because they make disclosures after committing serious offences.

“Whistleblowers must be clearly distinguished from criminals or corrupt individuals who attempt to take cover under the guise of being whistleblowers. These are two matters that must be clearly differentiated,” he told the Dewan Negara today.

The prime minister was replying to a question from Senator Amir Md Ghazali on the government’s measures to strengthen integrity and transparency in law enforcement to curb abuse of power and leakages within enforcement agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). — Bernama