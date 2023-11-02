JOHOR BARU, Nov 2 — Johor has secured about RM 3.35 billion in committed investments for the manufacturing sector as at the second quarter of 2023 (2Q 2023), said Johor Investment, Trade, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

He said the investments involved 121 approved projects, which are expected to generate 6,400 jobs.

“The top five approved manufacturing sub-sectors (for investments) are electrical and electronics (17 projects — RM1.36 billion) and non-metallic mineral products (eight projects — RM665 million).

“Meanwhile, fabricated metal products has 31 projects with RM387 million in investments, chemicals and chemical products (nine projects — RM203 million) and transport equipment (four projects — RM 141 million),” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Earlier today, Lee officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for Ferrotec Power Semiconductor Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s 60,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Pasir Gudang.

He said the facility, with an investment of RM520 million, is expected to provide 460 high-skilled job opportunities for Johoreans when it is completed in 4Q 2024.

“I had the opportunity to visit Ferrotec’s facility in Shanghai about a month ago and witnessed myself the products and processes Ferrotec is bringing to Malaysia.

“It is very encouraging to see a world-leading manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of advanced material, component, system, and manufacturing solutions in a broad array of end products choose Johor, one of the leading States in Malaysia in terms of trade, investment, and economic performance,” he said. — Bernama