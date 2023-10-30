TOKYO, October 30 — Toyota Motor Corp said today it logged record global production and sales figures in the first half of fiscal 2023 through September, owing to the recovery in demand from the pandemic and an easing chip shortage, reported Xinhua.

The Japanese automaker’s global vehicle production in the April-September period climbed 12.8 per cent to 5.06 million units, reaching record levels of production for the first time in four years.

Meanwhile, Toyota sold 5.17 million vehicles at home and abroad in April-September, up 9.1 per cent from a year before, a record high for a fiscal first half and the first increase in two years.

In the reporting period, the automaker’s domestic sales surged 33.8 per cent to 790,168 vehicles, and overseas sales climbed 5.5 per cent to 4.38 million units. — Bernama-Xinhua

