KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — UMW Group’s automotive sales hit 38,223 units in September 2023, registering a 13 per cent increase from a year ago as both UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT) and UMW’s associate company, Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua), continue to deliver their outstanding orders.

On a nine-month basis, its group automotive sales rose 16 per cent to 309,738 units from the 267,226 units registered over the same period a year ago, a statement from UMW Corporation said today.

“UMWT registered 9,228 units in September 2023, close to the 9,233 units delivered in September 2022, while YTD September 2023, UMWT registered 76,511 units, recording an eight per cent growth compared with the 70,872 units registered in the corresponding period of 2022.

“Accordingly, UMWT achieved a market share of 13.4 per cent for year-to-date (YTD) September 2023,” the statement said.

On Perodua’s performance, the statement said sales were 18 per cent higher at 28,995 units in September 2023 against 24,626 units delivered in September 2022, as it continues to ramp up production supported by the improving supply chain,” the statement said.

YTD September 2023, Perodua’s sales surged to 233,227 units, 19 per cent higher than the 196,354 units delivered in the same period of 2022, which translates into a 40.8 per cent market share for the 2023 period, the statement said.

Perodua’s top-selling models were the Bezza, followed by the Axia and Myvi for the first nine months of 2023.

UMW Holdings Bhd’s outgoing president and group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said the group is confident that both UMWT and Perodua will achieve their 2023 sales targets based on the outstanding bookings.

Sales for the last quarter are expected to be supported by attractive year-end promotions, he said. — Bernama