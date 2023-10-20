ALOR GAJAH, Oct 20 — The nation’s first energy efficient vehicle (EEV) and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant is set to be built in the Hicom Pegoh Industrial Park here with an investment value exceeding RM100 million.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the plant that would be developed by EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB) is expected to produce up to 30,000 EEVs and EVs annually for the first phase after the completion of the plant at the end of next year.

He said that around 1,000 new job opportunities in the automotive sector would be created for the people of Melaka, particularly those residing in the Pegoh area, thus, boosting the state’s economic growth while helping to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the future.

“This is not only a significant milestone for EPMB but also a meaningful indicator for the state government because we are highly committed to developing impactful and high-tech investment projects like this EEV and EV plant,” he said.

He told this to reporters after inaugurating the groundbreaking ceremony of the EPMB’s new vehicle plant development, which was also attended by EPMB group chief executive officer Ahmad Razlan Mohamed.

Ab Rauf said this effort is in line with the state government’s direction to always be open to attract more new investments to Melaka through investor-friendly and business-friendly policies.

Additionally, Ab Rauf said EPMB is suggested to collaborate with 23 technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions in the state to produce skilled and semi-skilled labour for the plant’s workforce needs.

He said the collaboration with these TVET institutions could also further strengthen research and development in the automotive sector in the state and the country.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Ahmad Razlan said the development of the plant on an area of approximately 17 hectares is the initial step for EPMB to drive the country’s EEV and EV industry in the future.

He added that the construction of the plant involved four phases with the first phase expected to be operational next year. — Bernama