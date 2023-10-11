KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system increased to RM29.40 billion from RM29.13 billion this morning, while the Islamic funds’ liquidity went down to RM19.62 billion from RM20.39 billion previously.

Advertisement

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one-month and three-month tenors.

Advertisement

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM28.60 billion conventional money market tender and a RM19.60 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.98 per cent as of Oct 10. — Bernama

Advertisement