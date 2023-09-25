JAKARTA, Sept 25 — Malaysia Airlines is expanding its network in Indonesia with the introduction of a new direct flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kertajati starting October 30.

The twice-weekly flight will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, allowing travellers to seamlessly explore Bandung and more of West Java with ease.

In a statement today, it said the new network would bring the airline’s direct connectivity to Indonesia to seven cities including Jakarta, Denpasar, Medan, Yogyakarta, Pekanbaru and Surabaya.

Chief executive officer of airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said as one of the top five largest markets for Malaysia Airlines, the addition of Kertajati to its network would provide convenience for travellers, stimulate tourism receipts and strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

“As global travel demand continues to strengthen, we’re seeing positive response on our Indonesia routes to date with average load factor at 80 per cent,” he said.

The airline is offering introductory fares for a limited time from now until October 8 for travel beginning October 3 to March 29 next year with fares starting from RM519 all-in return via Economy Class and from RM1,969 all-in return via Business Class. — Bernama