KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Hytera Communications, a global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has released E-pack200 and E-pole200, the latest ad-hoc network (Wanet) repeaters, strengthening its offering of rapidly deployable two-way radio systems.

According to Hytera in a statement, both models support dual-channel and two-way networking to enable powerful on-demand connectivity, while E-pack200 is designed to be man-packable and E-pole200 can be installed at a fixed location.

Created narrowband ad-hoc multi-hop links through cascading and provided large coverage for voice, data and other services with two channels, the E-pack200 and E-pole200 are highly flexible in deployment and eliminate the need for wiring.

The ad-hoc repeaters are essential for public safety departments, as well as public protection and disaster relief (PPDR) agencies, to create, extend or enhance their private network coverage in remote areas, disaster sites and major events.

Both models support up to 31 nodes without central networking, whereby if one of the nodes fails or is damaged, the communication among other nodes remains unaffected.

The E-pack200 is equipped with a 148 watt-hours (Wh) removable battery, which is capable of supporting over eight hours of operation, while E-pole200 works with different power sources, such as solar and trunking base stations.

The compact size, networking flexibility and ease of installation for both repeaters bring a viable solution for removing blind spots of two-way radio networks on a temporary base or permanently in venues such as tunnels, underground garages and high-rise buildings. — Bernama