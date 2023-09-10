KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) is set to return for its 19th edition from September 12 to 15 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here.

Hosted by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), Mihas is the world’s largest halal showcase, bringing together key industry players from the global halal arena.

Themed “Paving the Way of Halal”, Mihas 2023 aims to highlight the latest trends, technologies and innovations across 13 major halal industry clusters. It will feature a hybrid format, combining a physical trade exhibition with a virtual platform accessible throughout the event.

“The 13 major halal industry clusters that will be showcased at Mihas 2023 include food and beverage, food technology and packaging, e-commerce, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals and medicals, modest fashion and lifestyle, education, Islamic finance and FinTech, retail and franchise, services and enablers, Muslim-friendly hospitality and tourism, media and recreation, and Islamic arts and crafts,” Matrade said in a statement today.

Mihas 2023 will also physically host the International Sourcing Programme (INSP) on September 11. The programme, also held virtually from March to November 30, aims to connect foreign buyers with Malaysian suppliers and facilitate business partnerships and collaborations.

“Malaysian companies have the opportunity to connect with more than 470 buyers from 40 countries participating in this year’s INSP at Mihas 2023,” it said.

In addition, Mihas 2023 will feature a Knowledge Hub where industry experts will share insights on various topics related to the halal industry.

It also provides a platform for buyers and sellers to exchange perspectives, share expert knowledge and stay updated on the latest trends and developments.

Registration for Mihas 2023 is now open, and visitors are encouraged to register early at https://mihas.com.my/. An open day for the public will be held on September 15, allowing individuals to experience the world’s largest halal showcase firsthand. — Bernama