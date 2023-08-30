KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — National carmaker Proton’s in-house testing facility, known as Proton Test Centre, has received the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the Department of Standards Malaysia, a department under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

ISO stands for the International Organisation for Standardisation and IEC stands for the International Electrotechnical Commission.

The Malaysian Standard (MS) ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is a standard that measures the competence of testing and calibration laboratories.

This standard is used by testing and calibration laboratories to develop quality management systems and to assess their own competence.

It said the certification consists of measuring and ensuring testing results meet the required levels over a set length of time while documentation requirements to conform consist of a quality manual, standard operating procedures and work instruction flow, just to name a few.

(From left) Department of Standards director-general Shaharul Sadri Alwi, Proton Group Engineering director Hazrin Fazail Haroon and Proton Engineering Validation head Abdul Wahab Long pose with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. — Picture courtesy of Proton

“As ISO 17025 is a globally recognised standard accreditation, it not only provides proof of the reliability of results as well as the integrity, competence, and overall quality of Proton Test Centre, it also allows the facility to meet the testing requirement for vehicles co-developed with Geely and even opens up the possibility of conducting testing for other Geely models,” Proton said in a statement.

The certificate of accreditation would also allow the company to reduce its product development costs as it no longer needs to send its parts to be tested overseas and would help better manage its timelines too.

“Since Proton Test Centre was established, it has been our goal to receive the MS ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

“With the accreditation, the test centre now meets both the technical competence requirements and management system requirements that are necessary for it to consistently deliver technically valid test results and calibrations.

“Ultimately, this will result in better quality Proton vehicles, which will benefit our valued customers,” said Proton group engineering director Hazrin Fazail Haroon. — Bernama