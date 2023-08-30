KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Finance Ministry has approved the appointment of Adnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) deputy governor for a three-year term, effective September 1, 2023.

BNM said Adnan Zaylani will oversee the financial markets and development sectors.

“He will be a member of the bank’s board of directors and continue to serve on various committees of the bank, including the Management Committee, Monetary Policy Committee, Reserve Management

Committee, Financial Risk Management Committee, Financial Stability Committee, and Joint Policy Committee,” it said in a statement today.

Adnan Zaylani joined BNM in 1994 and holds a Master of Public Policy from the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

He also holds a Master of Science in Global Market Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The central bank said throughout Adnan Zaylani’s 29-year career with BNM, he has been involved in diverse areas of central banking, ranging from investments and financial markets, foreign exchange policy, Islamic finance and financial sector development.

He is currently the Financial Markets Committee chairman and a member of the Board Executive Committee of the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation.

Adnan Zaylani is also on the board of directors of Kumpulan Wang Amanah and the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance. — Bernama