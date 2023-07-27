KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd is inviting all stakeholders, including public, private and philanthropists as well as the people to join together in realising the Madani Economy vision, paving the way for a sustainable, vibrant and economically resilient future that benefits Malaysia.

The sovereign wealth fund said it remained confident about the future prospects of Malaysia and remained steadfast in contributing to Malaysia’s development journey.

“The Madani Economy vision offers a positive and promising outlook for our nation’s future, especially in these times of global uncertainty with challenges like inflation, climate change and geopolitical risks impacting economic development,” it said in a statement today.

It said the Advancing Malaysia strategy at Khazanah is strongly aligned with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision centred on “Raising the Floor” to elevate the quality of life for all Malaysians and “Raising the Ceiling” to transform the economy and enhance national competitiveness.

“We are also pleased that the Prime Minister mentioned PolicyStreet, which is a company in which we invested under Dana Impak that seeks to provide insurance solutions for the underserved,” it said.

It said Khazanah also wholeheartedly supported the Prime Minister’s view of taking a more regional perspective on Malaysia’s economy and would continue to focus on strengthening investment portfolio companies and expanding their global presence by participating as an active corporate player.

“A key initiative for Khazanah, in particular, is spearheading a nation-building endeavour in partnership with UEM Group through a new green investment platform, driving Malaysia’s decarbonisation agenda and fostering a greener economy,” it said.

It said the platform aimed to unlock value in Khazanah’s existing portfolio, achieving commercial returns through new investments and collaborations with high-potential local and international companies.

“Together with our affiliated entities — Yayasan Hasanah, Khazanah Research Institute and Think City, we are excited to support the creation of greater socioeconomic impact for the rakyat,” it said.

It said as such, Khazanah welcomed the comprehensive economic vision by the prime minister on Madani Economy and excited to embrace the vision as Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Anwar unveils the Madani Economy today, the latest economic framework aimed at boosting the Malaysian economy and will have revenue spillover to the people to enable them to enjoy a better quality of life. — Bernama