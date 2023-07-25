LONDON, July 25 — British telecoms group Virgin Media O2 — provider of phone, broadband and television services — will cut up to 2,000 jobs, or over 10 per cent of its staff, a source said today.

Spanish operator Telefonica and US group Liberty Global merged their UK units O2 and Virgin Media in 2021.

“As we continue to integrate and transform as a company, we are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers,” Virgin Media O2 said in a statement.

A source added that as many as 2,000 positions would go by the end of the year.

The group employs 18,700 staff, while the cuts follow recent culls across the British telecoms sector after company costs soared on high inflation.

British mobile giant Vodafone is axing 11,000 jobs over three years, while UK telecoms group BT is slashing 55,000 positions, or nearly half of its staff, by the end of the decade, the companies announced in May. — AFP